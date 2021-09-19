Humour

When I grow up I want to be Benjamin Button

You might be fortunate enough to not look your age, but your body will certainly remind you how old you actually are

I accidentally stumbled upon one of my favourite movies from the '90s on Netflix the other day.



Netflix is run by a bunch of sadists: when you start typing the name of any movie in the search field, it has a predictive text that completes the title of the movie — but this doesn't necessarily mean they have it. It's often just their sweet way of saying, "Ag shame man, you want to watch The Godfather Part II? We know about it but we don't have it."..