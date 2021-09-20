IN PICS | Artist captures how Gaza women 'feel and live' in ballet paintings

Palestinian artist Abeer Jebril's dark-coloured paintings show ballerinas chained in barbed wire, dancing on rocks, or facing barricades to mirror what she calls the “ticking bomb” reality of women in Gaza.

She hopes her portraits will bring attention to the social and political problems women face in Gaza, home to two million people and devastated by wars and economic restrictions.

The artist said her work also depicts restrictions women face within the family and the community in Gaza, a traditionally conservative territory ruled by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007.

Inspired by the French Impressionist artist Edgar Degas, Jebril said a ballet dancer depicts women as beautiful, free, powerful and athletic.