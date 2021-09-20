It's a girl! Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice gives birth
The baby is the royal's first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Britain's Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
The baby, who weighed 2.78kg, was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Saturday.
Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie), married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.
“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the statement said.
“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”
The baby is Beatrice's first child but Mapelli Mozzi has a young son,Christopher Woolf, with his former partner Dara Huang. According to Harper's Bazaar, Beatrice refers to “Wolfie”, as the little boy is known, as her “bonus son”.
Buckingham Palace said “the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother”.
The baby is the 12th great-grandchild of Britain's 95-year-old monarch.
• Additional reporting by Toni Jaye Singer.