Lifestyle

Awww! Princess Eugenie pens sweetest note to new royal niece

21 September 2021 - 09:32 By Toni Jaye Singer
Princess Eugenie (left), pictured here with her sister, Princess Beatrice, who has just had her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. File photo.
Princess Eugenie (left), pictured here with her sister, Princess Beatrice, who has just had her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. File photo.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced the birth of their first child together on Monday.

Their daughter, whose name has yet to be shared with the public, is the fourth in a flurry of British royal babies to be born this year. 

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and her cousin, Zara Tindall, welcomed sons in February and March respectively. While her cousin, Prince Harry's daughter was born in June.

The new arrival brings the queen's tally of great-grandchildren to 12.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch and the baby's grandparents, who include Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie), are all “delighted” with the news.

But perhaps the relative who is the most delighted of all is Eugenie. She posted a congratulatory message to her elder sister and brother-in-law on Instagram, saying she can't wait to meet their “new angel”.

“We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up,” she said.

She added the sweetest note to her niece, saying: "I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos ... we're going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

It's a girl! Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice gives birth

Britain's Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace ...
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Unlike other royal babies, Princess Beatrice's will have a posh title

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child together.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Eight fascinating facts about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl, Lili

The little girl is not the only British royal to be born on American soil
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sublimely styled survival: designer David Tlale has had an epiphany The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Seven foodies who want the world to acknowledge SA's culinary heritage Food
  3. ‘Jerusalema’ dance moves pose injury risk, Irish study finds Lifestyle
  4. WIN! The trip of a lifetime for two to Victoria Falls worth R140,000 Travel
  5. A rooibos tea-tourism industry is brewing in the Cederberg Travel

Latest Videos

‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...
Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...