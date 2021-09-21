Prince Andrew served with a sexual assault lawsuit — again

Prince Andrew has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit in the US by lawyers for a woman who claims she was forced to have sex with him at the London home of a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, court papers show.

In a filing with the US District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince’s Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by e-mail and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning.

Under federal rules, the Duke of York has 21 days to respond or could face a default judgment. Giuffre’s lawyers previously said they also served Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth’s second son, in Britain.

Andrew and his lawyers have denied Giuffre’s claims. The 61-year-old prince has not been charged with crimes. Giuffre’s August 9 lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Brettler did not respond to a request for comment. There was no comment from the prince’s London legal team.