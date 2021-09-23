SPOTLIGHT | 'Queenpins', new 'Boss Baby' at cinemas; don't miss out on free popcorn

In this week’s episode we have a look at two fantastic new movie releases to enjoy at cinemas.

Queenpins is based on true events about a suburban housewife Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best friend Jojo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) hatching up an illegal coupon-club scheme, turning them into millionaires. Throw in a loss-prevention officer played by Paul Walter Hauser, and Vince Vaughn as a postal inspector, and you have all the ingredients for an entertaining comedy. Spotlight includes an interview with Hauser about his character — and more interviews are shared on Spotlight’s Facebook page: @Spotlight South Africa.

We also have a look at the next Boss Baby instalment featuring every family’s favourite characters, as they reunite in The Boss Baby: Family Business this weekend at cinemas. Tim (voiced by James Marsden) and his brother Ted (voiced by Alec Baldwin) are reunited by new Boss Baby Tina, who needs the brothers to help stop a villainous school principal. With rave reviews, a heartfelt storyline and wonderful humour, this movie is a great option for the whole family.

On the home entertainment screen we feature a new offering, Till Death, on DStv Box Office. Megan Fox plays lead character Emma, who is stuck in a less-than-perfect marriage, but her plan to rekindle the romance with her husband turns unexpectedly bloody.

This week we also feature something on M-Net's Survivor SA: Immunity Island winner Nicole Wilmans — look out for Spotlight’s interview with her in the coming weeks.

Free popcorn offer

Make sure you take advantage of Empire Entertainment’s offer of a free medium box of popcorn when you buy your ticket for Queenpins' last show on Saturday September 25. Offer valid at participating cinemas: for the full list of participating cinemas please go to @Spotlight South Africa. T's and C's apply. Make sure you don’t miss out, and see you at the movies!