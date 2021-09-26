An innovative fashion marketing idea kickstarted this creative's film career
26 September 2021 - 00:01
Ntando Ndlovu did not attend film school; he doesn't own fancy equipment and he's mostly self-taught - but that hasn't stopped him from setting his sights on an Oscar nomination.
When Ndlovu left school he didn't know where to turn. He didn't have the funds for tertiary education and found a job in the industrial sector. Uninspired, he decided to take a leap of faith and start work on something that did inspire him. He turned to fashion...
