Art

Artist makes magic by illuminating local celebs' mysterious sides

Marc-Gregory's portraits of 32 famous South Africans - from rapper Khuli Chana to advocate Thuli Madonsela - are a sublime mix of fantasy and reality

Take the portraits of 32 famous South Africans, from celebrities to warriors in justice and sport, add elements of magical realism and augmented reality, like the flickering of fire or the trippy twisting of roots - and 3-D fantasies of dreams and reality come to life.



In this way photographer and visual artist Marc-Gregory has created a unique book of 100 fine art images and stories, a selection of which are layered with augmented reality (AR), titled In Good Company...