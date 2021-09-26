Lifestyle

Movies

'Dune' more relevant now than 40 years ago, says director of sci-fi reboot

This epic remake of a 1984 film got a six-minute standing ovation at the world premier. Margaret Gardiener chats to some of the cast and crew

26 September 2021 - 00:00 By Margaret Gardiner

Some films are made for the big screen, and Dune is one of them.

Based on the books of Frank Herbert and directed by Denis Villeneuve, (Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2017), Dune stars Timothée Chamalet as Paul Atreides, the young hero evolving into a leader, rather like the young Luke Skywalker of Star Wars fame. The spectacle of wide expanses, a particular world and language, are captured in a way that fans will appreciate...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  4. Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards Food
  5. SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards Travel

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app