'Dune' more relevant now than 40 years ago, says director of sci-fi reboot

This epic remake of a 1984 film got a six-minute standing ovation at the world premier. Margaret Gardiener chats to some of the cast and crew

Some films are made for the big screen, and Dune is one of them.



Based on the books of Frank Herbert and directed by Denis Villeneuve, (Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2017), Dune stars Timothée Chamalet as Paul Atreides, the young hero evolving into a leader, rather like the young Luke Skywalker of Star Wars fame. The spectacle of wide expanses, a particular world and language, are captured in a way that fans will appreciate...