Art

Dylan Lewis explores 'the wilderness within' at Stellenbosch Sculpture Garden

The acclaimed artist tells us more about the inspiration behind his ever-evolving outdoor gallery

The Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden is a realm of many layers. An unplanned and organically evolving artist-created domain, it contains not only physical sculptures and landscaping, but a symbolic journey and visual dialogue that examines contrasts and parallels, between humans and nature, and human nature.



It explores in three-dimensional textural form the dichotomies of life and the complexities of the human psyche. The wild and the tame, the animalistic and human, serenity and turmoil. The garden itself is a symbol for this complexity - beautiful, but also home to nature's cycles of death, decay and destruction...