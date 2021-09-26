Art
Dylan Lewis explores 'the wilderness within' at Stellenbosch Sculpture Garden
The acclaimed artist tells us more about the inspiration behind his ever-evolving outdoor gallery
26 September 2021 - 00:00
The Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden is a realm of many layers. An unplanned and organically evolving artist-created domain, it contains not only physical sculptures and landscaping, but a symbolic journey and visual dialogue that examines contrasts and parallels, between humans and nature, and human nature.
It explores in three-dimensional textural form the dichotomies of life and the complexities of the human psyche. The wild and the tame, the animalistic and human, serenity and turmoil. The garden itself is a symbol for this complexity - beautiful, but also home to nature's cycles of death, decay and destruction...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.