On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Tali's Baby Diary' star Julia Anastasopoulos

The actress tells us what's on her radar and hints at what could be next for SA's fave fictional Jewish princess, Tali Babes

Julia Anastasopoulos has assumed many roles.



First she had SA in stitches as the beloved YouTuber Suzelle DIY, then she entertained us as the very extra Tali Babes in Tali's Wedding Diary...