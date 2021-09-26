Movie review

Muhammad Ali vs Malcolm X: 'Blood Brothers' breaks down giants' battle

This documentary paints a poignant picture of how the boxing legend and rights activist were manipulated into opposite corners

When Muhammad Ali died, in 2016, it was probably safe to assume that he had fewer regrets than most, having lived a life that was iconic in so many respects - from his brilliance in the ring to the sharpness of his wit and his status as a civil rights activist who refused to bow down to the demands of white America in his career and beyond.



But there was at least one deep regret that the GOAT carried with him for over six decades of his life. That, as attested to by Ali's brother Rahman in Marcus Clarke's new Netflix documentary, was the way he'd treated Malcolm X - with whom, for three brief years, the boxer shared such a close bond that he referred to him as a brother...