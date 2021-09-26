WTF is Going On?

New Zealand police crackdown on chicken takeaways

Pair arrested for attempting to smuggle KFC over state lines

Say the words "New Zealand" and two things spring to mind.



One is that it's a bucolic backwater highly attractive to post-apocalyptically minded billionaires like Peter Thiel, the infamous contrarian who views the hobbit-infested hinterland as just the place to live out the end times in an isolated bunker nursing his singular eternity under a verdant hillock...