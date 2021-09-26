Music

Obscure African instrument at last gets the global attention it deserves

Neglected musical bows are being embraced by African youths connecting to an undervalued piece of cultural identity, and the world is starting to notice

There's a resurrection under way in SA - a spiritual and political movement with deeply personal and social implications embodied by a handful of ancient, interrelated instruments: musical bows.



Musical bows are found all over the world in myriad shapes and sizes. Most bear a basic resemblance to a hunting bow, comprised of a single strand of twine or wire tautly strung between two ends of a curved length of hardy wood. Some require an additional resonating chamber to be attached to the body of the instrument - like a calabash or a steel oil can - to carry their sound forward, and others are amplified by the mouth of the player...