Lifestyle

Only toxic optimists convince themselves that '40 is the new 30'

If you're one of them, just wait for your bones to creak louder than the TV, writes Sbu Mkwanazi

26 September 2021 - 00:00 By Sbu Mkwanazi

I blame you! Yes, you! You people who boldly declare “40 is the new 30".

I turn 40 in a year and a half but I'm convinced my internal clock is ahead by a few years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  4. Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards Food
  5. SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards Travel

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app