Only toxic optimists convince themselves that '40 is the new 30'
If you're one of them, just wait for your bones to creak louder than the TV, writes Sbu Mkwanazi
26 September 2021 - 00:00
I blame you! Yes, you! You people who boldly declare “40 is the new 30".
I turn 40 in a year and a half but I'm convinced my internal clock is ahead by a few years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.