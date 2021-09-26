Lifestyle

Revealed: SA's most streamed artists and Shazamed tracks

Apple Music and Shazam have revealed which Mzansi artists, albums and songs have gotten the most attention online

26 September 2021 - 00:01 By STAFF REPORTER

In honour of Heritage Day, Apple Music released a list of the most streamed Mzansi artists, albums and songs on the platform since its launch six years ago.

Kabza de Small, a mostly amapiano artist, is the most streamed South African artist, and Elaine's chart-topping debut EP, Elements, is the most streamed South African album...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  4. Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards Food
  5. SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards Travel

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app