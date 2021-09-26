Revealed: SA's most streamed artists and Shazamed tracks

Apple Music and Shazam have revealed which Mzansi artists, albums and songs have gotten the most attention online

In honour of Heritage Day, Apple Music released a list of the most streamed Mzansi artists, albums and songs on the platform since its launch six years ago.



Kabza de Small, a mostly amapiano artist, is the most streamed South African artist, and Elaine's chart-topping debut EP, Elements, is the most streamed South African album...