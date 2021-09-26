Revealed: SA's most streamed artists and Shazamed tracks
Apple Music and Shazam have revealed which Mzansi artists, albums and songs have gotten the most attention online
26 September 2021 - 00:01
In honour of Heritage Day, Apple Music released a list of the most streamed Mzansi artists, albums and songs on the platform since its launch six years ago.
Kabza de Small, a mostly amapiano artist, is the most streamed South African artist, and Elaine's chart-topping debut EP, Elements, is the most streamed South African album...
