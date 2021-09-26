Motoring
Road tripping through history to celebrate 70 years of Volkswagen in SA
Our motoring journalist got the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the brand's Kariega-built legends dating back to the fifties
26 September 2021 - 00:01
It seems that many South Africans have had a Volkswagen of some sort in their driving careers. Or they know a great story involving someone else's Veedub.
Nostalgia levels were high last week when we visited the national home of the brand in Kariega, Eastern Cape, for its 70th anniversary activities. This included interactions with time-capsule specimens of icons that rolled off the local production line...
