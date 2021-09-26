Lifestyle

Review

'The Voyeurs', 'Blood & Water' S2: Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
26 September 2021 - 00:00 By

THE VOYEURS 

Yet another take on the classic Hitchcock Rear Window premise, which turns out to be, disappointingly, mere titillation thinly disguised as drama. When a young couple move into a too-good-to-be-true Montreal loft apartment they soon find themselves unhealthily obsessed with the sex lives of neighbours across the street...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  4. Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards Food
  5. SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards Travel

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app