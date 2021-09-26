Review
'The Voyeurs', 'Blood & Water' S2: Five new things to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies
26 September 2021 - 00:00
THE VOYEURS
Yet another take on the classic Hitchcock Rear Window premise, which turns out to be, disappointingly, mere titillation thinly disguised as drama. When a young couple move into a too-good-to-be-true Montreal loft apartment they soon find themselves unhealthily obsessed with the sex lives of neighbours across the street...
