Review

'The Voyeurs', 'Blood & Water' S2: Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

THE VOYEURS



Yet another take on the classic Hitchcock Rear Window premise, which turns out to be, disappointingly, mere titillation thinly disguised as drama. When a young couple move into a too-good-to-be-true Montreal loft apartment they soon find themselves unhealthily obsessed with the sex lives of neighbours across the street...