Insight

Unsung no more: Reuben T Caluza celebrated by new generation of fans

There is a song called Influenza written by Reuben Tholakele Caluza, who in the 1920s and '30s was one of SA's most prolific and popular composers.



The isiZulu lyrics say that "In 1918 an influenza epidemic spread like wildfire throughout the country. It took with it many lives. Our beloved mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers died. At some homes not a soul survived."..