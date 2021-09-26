Was Netflix dating show 'Too Hot to Handle' for SA's Christina Carmela Panebianco?

Christina Carmela Panebianco fills us in on what she learnt about love from her reality-TV dating experience - and whether she's still with the man she met on the show

It's a truth universally acknowledged that a single man (or woman) in possession of a set of abs must be in want of a hook-up. At least, that's the contention of the multiple dating reality shows available to steam up our television screens.



We may be living through the most socially awkward period in recent history, what with the proscriptions regarding human contact and all the mask-wearing - but you wouldn't say humans were having a hard time connecting if you knew that the fastest-growing medium in reality shows is dating. Dating is hot stuff. Not least because everyone watching is living vicariously through these shows...