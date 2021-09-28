Jada, Willow Smith 'considered' getting butt lifts but opted instead to go to gym

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have revealed that they “considered” getting a Brazilian butt lift but instead opted to work out at the gym.

The mother and daughter made this revelation in a promo clip released ahead of the latest Red Table Talk which tackles plastic surgery.

In the 51-second clip, Jada and Willow revealed their temptation to get work done on their bodies, much to the amusement of “gammy”Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“I think let's be real OK, I considered getting the tiniest little bit [butt lift] but then I just got in the gym,” Willow revealed.

Jada then hilariously added, “I told her, I said 'you want a butt, one thing your mother know how to do is build a butt'".