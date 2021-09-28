Lifestyle

Jada, Willow Smith 'considered' getting butt lifts but opted instead to go to gym

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
28 September 2021 - 09:51
Willow Smith with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones on 'Red Table Talk'. File photo.
Willow Smith with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones on 'Red Table Talk'. File photo.
Image: Via Instagram

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have revealed that they “considered” getting a Brazilian butt lift but instead opted to work out at the gym.

The mother and daughter made this revelation in a promo clip released ahead of the latest Red Table Talk which tackles plastic surgery.

In the 51-second clip, Jada and Willow revealed their temptation to get work done on their bodies, much to the amusement of “gammy”Adrienne Banfield-Norris. 

“I think let's be real OK, I considered getting the tiniest little bit [butt lift] but then I just got in the gym,” Willow revealed.

Jada then hilariously added, “I told her, I said 'you want a butt, one thing your mother know how to do is build a butt'".

'It was time to let go': Jada Pinkett-Smith on shaving her head

The star revealed the radiant new look on her Insta page on Monday.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Banfield-Norris then went on to speak of the pressure put on women to “look a certain way” before delving into her own struggle to look perfect. 

“For someone like me, the struggle has been extremely real. Like I've had Botox,” she candidly revealed. 

This is not the first time the show has tackled issues relating to beauty, with Jada previously opening up about her decision to shave her head ahead of her 50th birthday.

The Girls Trip actress revealed that her decision to cut her hair was a mixture of a “spiritual calling” and a realisation that her hairline would start receding. 

“So it was like taking a leap, but so many things I discovered about myself,” she told the panel, which included fellow Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

The new episode airs on Wednesday on Facebook. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table after August Alsina 'affair'

Meanwhile the internet remained undefeated, posting memes mocking the star for "interviewing herself".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith wants Meghan Markle on her show in 'five to 10 years'

Jada Pinkett-Smith says although she doesn’t like to put potential guests “on blast”, she would love to chat to Megan Markle.
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Should white people adopt black babies? Jada Pinkett-Smith weighs in

Kristin Davis said she thought she understood white privilege and then she adopted two black babies and realised she was clueless.
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. Is Ramaphosa cut from the same cloth as Madiba or did he just hope we’d make ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  4. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  5. R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling