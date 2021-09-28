Jada, Willow Smith 'considered' getting butt lifts but opted instead to go to gym
Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have revealed that they “considered” getting a Brazilian butt lift but instead opted to work out at the gym.
The mother and daughter made this revelation in a promo clip released ahead of the latest Red Table Talk which tackles plastic surgery.
In the 51-second clip, Jada and Willow revealed their temptation to get work done on their bodies, much to the amusement of “gammy”Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
“I think let's be real OK, I considered getting the tiniest little bit [butt lift] but then I just got in the gym,” Willow revealed.
Jada then hilariously added, “I told her, I said 'you want a butt, one thing your mother know how to do is build a butt'".
Banfield-Norris then went on to speak of the pressure put on women to “look a certain way” before delving into her own struggle to look perfect.
“For someone like me, the struggle has been extremely real. Like I've had Botox,” she candidly revealed.
This is not the first time the show has tackled issues relating to beauty, with Jada previously opening up about her decision to shave her head ahead of her 50th birthday.
The Girls Trip actress revealed that her decision to cut her hair was a mixture of a “spiritual calling” and a realisation that her hairline would start receding.
“So it was like taking a leap, but so many things I discovered about myself,” she told the panel, which included fellow Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
The new episode airs on Wednesday on Facebook.