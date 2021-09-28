Zozi Tunzi marks return to Miss SA stage as backstage presenter at finale
Celebrated beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi is set to make a triumphant return to the Miss SA stage next month, this time as one of the backstage presenters at this year’s glittering pageant finale.
The former Miss Universe winner will take on presenting duties alongside her Miss Universe predecessor Catriona Gray, who is also her friend.
Tunzi shared her excitement about serving as a presenter for this year’s pageant and working with Gray.
Gray will host the pageant’s exclusive pre-show, available online from MissSA.live.
“It’s such a full circle moment for me because I started on the stage as a contestant to being a judge and now to backstage hosting. I will have touched and experienced every aspect of the show. That is very special.
“I love Catriona. Not only did she crown me for Miss Universe, but she was there for the beginning of my journey as she was a judge for Miss SA 2019 when I won. There’s a special connection there and I can’t wait to share the platform with her.”
Tunzi shared advice to this year’s top 10 finalists: “Always remember your why. The journey is not always easy and when it gets tough you need to remember the reason you entered the competition.
“This will always keep you going and will make the journey even more fulfilling.”
The top 10 vying for the crown this year are: Bianca Bezuidenhout, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Jeanni Mulder, Kaylan Matthews, Kgothatso Dithebe, Lalela Mswane, Moratwe Masima, Tiffany Francis and Zimi Mabunzi.
Miss SA 2021 will be crowned on October 16 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.
The event will be screened live from 5pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and will also be streamed online for an international audience on MissSA.live