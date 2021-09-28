Lifestyle

Zozi Tunzi marks return to Miss SA stage as backstage presenter at finale

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
28 September 2021 - 14:10
Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. File photo.
Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. File photo.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrated beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi is set to make a triumphant return to the Miss SA stage next month, this time as one of the backstage presenters at this year’s glittering pageant finale.

The former Miss Universe winner will take on presenting duties alongside her Miss Universe predecessor Catriona Gray, who is also her friend. 

Tunzi shared her excitement about serving as a presenter for this year’s pageant and working with Gray.

Gray will host the pageant’s exclusive pre-show, available online from MissSA.live.

“It’s such a full circle moment for me because I started on the stage as a contestant to being a judge and now to backstage hosting. I will have touched and experienced every aspect of the show. That is very special.

Zozibini Tunzi celebrates women freedom fighters on Miss SA crowning anniversary

Tunzi expressed her gratitude to the women for laying a foundation for her to pursue and realise her dreams.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“I love Catriona. Not only did she crown me for Miss Universe, but she was there for the beginning of my journey as she was a judge for Miss SA 2019 when I won. There’s a special connection there and I can’t wait to share the platform with her.”  

Tunzi shared advice to this year’s top 10 finalists: “Always remember your why. The journey is not always easy and when it gets tough you need to remember the reason you entered the competition.

“This will always keep you going and will make the journey even more fulfilling.”

The top 10 vying for the crown this year are: Bianca Bezuidenhout, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Jeanni Mulder, Kaylan Matthews, Kgothatso Dithebe, Lalela Mswane, Moratwe Masima, Tiffany Francis and Zimi Mabunzi. 

Miss SA 2021 will be crowned on October 16 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

The event will be screened live from 5pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and will also be streamed online for an international audience on MissSA.live

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi

Medical doctor Thato Mosehle flew off to Poland on Wednesday to represent Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Supranational pageant.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What Zozi did next: Zozibini Tunzi hints at TV and music projects

The former Miss Universe has hinted she is working on a few things, including television and pursuing music.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Miss SA crown beckoning again for hopefuls

Entries open at 5pm on Monday.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Is Ramaphosa cut from the same cloth as Madiba or did he just hope we’d make ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex
  5. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling