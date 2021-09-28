Zozi Tunzi marks return to Miss SA stage as backstage presenter at finale

Celebrated beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi is set to make a triumphant return to the Miss SA stage next month, this time as one of the backstage presenters at this year’s glittering pageant finale.

The former Miss Universe winner will take on presenting duties alongside her Miss Universe predecessor Catriona Gray, who is also her friend.

Tunzi shared her excitement about serving as a presenter for this year’s pageant and working with Gray.

Gray will host the pageant’s exclusive pre-show, available online from MissSA.live.

“It’s such a full circle moment for me because I started on the stage as a contestant to being a judge and now to backstage hosting. I will have touched and experienced every aspect of the show. That is very special.