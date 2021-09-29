Lifestyle

Britney's lawyer wants dad suspended as conservator, says he 'crossed unfathomable lines'

29 September 2021 - 14:06 By Jill Serjeant
Britney Spears' lawyer wants her father 'suspended' as conservator by September 29, 'followed by the prompt termination of the conservatorship'. File photo.
Britney Spears' lawyer wants her father 'suspended' as conservator by September 29, 'followed by the prompt termination of the conservatorship'. File photo.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

An attorney for Britney Spears this week stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had “crossed unfathomable lines” by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom.

In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained “deeply disturbing allegations” that “magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately.”

The New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears featured a former employee of a security firm hired by Jamie Spears who said he monitored the singer's phone calls and text messages, including some with her previous lawyer. A listening device was also placed in her bedroom, the employee said.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears did not discuss specific allegations but said last week his actions were within his authority as a conservator and “were done with knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court”.

Britney Spears’ dad asks for conservatorship to end

The decision rests with LA judge.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Jamie Spears has controlled his daughter's business affairs since 2008, when he put in place a conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown. The conservatorship has dictated her personal, medical, performing and financial affairs.

The Stronger singer stepped up her efforts in June to break free of the arrangement. In a surprise move earlier in September, Jamie Spears said that he supported ending the conservatorship but said there were no grounds to suspend him.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“He must be suspended on September 29; followed by the prompt termination of the conservatorship,” Rosengart wrote in Monday's filing.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Britney Spears’ lawyer wants her dad to ‘resign now’ as conservator

‘Toxic’ hitmaker ‘will not be extorted’.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

A life less toxic? Britney Spears' dad agrees to step down as conservator

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his 13-year role as conservator of his daughter Britney's estate, in what the pop star's attorney on ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks to oust singer's dad from conservatorship

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to remove her father as conservator of her roughly $60 million estate after the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food
  3. Peppermint Crisp shortage explained: Is the chocolate being discontinued? Food
  4. R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial Lifestyle
  5. Is Ramaphosa cut from the same cloth as Madiba or did he just hope we’d make ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling