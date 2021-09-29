Britney's lawyer wants dad suspended as conservator, says he 'crossed unfathomable lines'

An attorney for Britney Spears this week stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had “crossed unfathomable lines” by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom.

In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained “deeply disturbing allegations” that “magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately.”

The New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears featured a former employee of a security firm hired by Jamie Spears who said he monitored the singer's phone calls and text messages, including some with her previous lawyer. A listening device was also placed in her bedroom, the employee said.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears did not discuss specific allegations but said last week his actions were within his authority as a conservator and “were done with knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court”.