Nine SA influencers showcase the magic of the Samsung Galaxy Z series

The influencers include Sarah Langa, Kendall Aberdeen, Kiara Kittner, Koketso Chipane, Dr Sivuyile Madikana, Melinda Bam, Grant Hinds, Ulrich Jansen van Vuuren and Seth Shezi. Each of these much-loved influencers and experts will bring to life the incredible features that have made the Galaxy Z foldable series an instant hit with those who see these devices as an expression of their own revolutionary and expressive thinking.

The Galaxy Z series includes the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G which is a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one, designed to make multitasking seamless at work and at home. It's also built with a sleek, light and durable design for even better portability.

For those who want style that comes with function, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design and enhanced camera and selfie features. If you want to turn heads, this is the phone for you. Designed to provide you with more ways to express yourself on the go, it includes a large, customisable cover screen to let you do more without needing to open the device.

This article was paid for by Samsung.