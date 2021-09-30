Joburg International Comedy Festival brings back the laughs this October
Mini-festival to feature more than 30 comedians in eight shows from October 1
This October, the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is back to deliver three jam-packed days of laughs and good times with its Covid Relief event at the Radisson Red hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
More than 30 comedians will make Covid Relief — staged in association with the Sunday Times and the national department of arts & culture — an experience to remember by taking to the stage in eight shows, all at the same location.
The line-up features both up-and-coming acts and some comedy heavyweights, including Jason Goliath, Tumi Morake, Sifiso Nene, Lindy Johnson, Mpho Popps, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Conrad Koch, Celeste Ntuli, Tats Nkonzo and Loyiso Madinga.
The festival will entertain limited crowds by staging smaller-than-usual shows (for over-16s) that still deliver big laughs, and will also include panel discussions, podcasts, behind-the-scenes digital content, photo opportunities and after-show drinks.
“The pandemic has been such a difficult time for so many of us that we at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, along with our partners, have decided to create a comedy experience to bring some cathartic comedy relief during these dark times,” said Takunda Bimha, founder and director of the festival.
“Not only do we want to bring back some laughter and levity, but we also want to pay homage to our amazing comedians whose stage time and very livelihoods have been compromised over the past year or so. Comedy, my old friend ... how we’ve missed you.”
The details
- The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival's Covid Relief event takes place at the Radisson Red in Rosebank, Johannesburg, from Friday October 1 to Sunday October 3 2021.
- Get your tickets at R155 each (including a drinks voucher) at www.webtickets.co.za.
- More information on showtimes and line-ups at www.jicf.co.za.