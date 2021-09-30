Joburg International Comedy Festival brings back the laughs this October

This October, the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is back to deliver three jam-packed days of laughs and good times with its Covid Relief event at the Radisson Red hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

More than 30 comedians will make Covid Relief — staged in association with the Sunday Times and the national department of arts & culture — an experience to remember by taking to the stage in eight shows, all at the same location.

The line-up features both up-and-coming acts and some comedy heavyweights, including Jason Goliath, Tumi Morake, Sifiso Nene, Lindy Johnson, Mpho Popps, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Conrad Koch, Celeste Ntuli, Tats Nkonzo and Loyiso Madinga.