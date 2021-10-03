Opinion

Humble winners are even more laudable than gracious losers

Golf's Ryder Cup reveals some important life lessons about the drive to secure victory at all costs

The Ryder Cup is nothing if not a spectacle. Every two years (pandemics aside) the Americans gather their 12 best golfers to declare golf war on Europe's best, in an arena where noise and bragging and bolshie and bad dress sense have become the order of the day.



This year it was hosted by the US, and home-ground advantage was not only obvious but the travel-restricted, limited presence of Team Europe's supporters was exploited to the full — some might say over-flowing. It's not cricket, and it's not about the golf. The format of the competition is a team competition, but there were plenty of I's in each team...