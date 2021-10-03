'I didn't realise how bad SA's pollution problem was until I toured our coastlines'

Big wave pro surfer Frank Solomon tackles the local, national and planetary shame of ocean pollution in the short web series, Protect Paradise

It's no secret that our oceans are in trouble. If you need any reminding, South African big wave pro surfer Frank Solomon is spreading the message far and wide.



One of his recent campaigns in doing just that is Protect Paradise, a short series from Corona Studios that premiered on World Oceans Day, and is still available to watch on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/corona)...