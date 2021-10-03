'I didn't realise how bad SA's pollution problem was until I toured our coastlines'
Big wave pro surfer Frank Solomon tackles the local, national and planetary shame of ocean pollution in the short web series, Protect Paradise
03 October 2021 - 00:00
It's no secret that our oceans are in trouble. If you need any reminding, South African big wave pro surfer Frank Solomon is spreading the message far and wide.
One of his recent campaigns in doing just that is Protect Paradise, a short series from Corona Studios that premiered on World Oceans Day, and is still available to watch on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/corona)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.