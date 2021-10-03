Humour
If you give the people what they want, you're bound to be popular
This applies whether you're a musician, a politician or a doctor
Jazz guitarist extraordinaire, soul crooner and all-round genius George Benson once had me enthralled during an MTV interview. He told the story of how he was employed by jazz legend Miles Davis in the mid-to-late 1960s.
At that point, Benson had recorded three critically acclaimed jazz albums, but mass recognition, commercial success and fame eluded him. He approached Davis for advice. He said Davis responded; “George, let me tell you what I told Jimi Hendrix.” Benson pricked his ears, thinking, “Man, Miles is getting ready to give me the secret to success.” And then Davis gave him the pearl of wisdom he was waiting for: “George? Play loud. They like that.”..
