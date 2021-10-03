WTF Is Going On?

Instagram reluctantly shelves its plans to capture kids — for now

Despite earlier claims to the contrary by the heads of Facebook and Instagram, it turns out social media is terrible for young people's self-image

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Facebook management is fully aware of the fact that Instagram might not be so good for the self-image of its more youthful users (and, I would hazard, it's not-so-youthful users either.)



The pearl-clutchers among us are surprised that Facebook didn't fess up. In an internal presentation seen by the Wall Street Journal, which reported on the Facebook study into Instagram users' state of mind, they concluded that: “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.”..