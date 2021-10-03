SA’s first black female freediving instructor on decolonising the oceans

Zandile Ndhlovu found 'freedom' under the sea, and is hoping to help others do the same through her work with the Black Mermaid Foundation

Ariel the Mermaid has red hair. The Starbucks mermaid's hair is green. Zandile Ndhlovu — SA's first black female freediving instructor — has blue hair. That's how much this mermaid loves all bodies of water, whether they be lakes, oceans or seas.



Bizarrely, Ndhlovu grew up in landlocked Soweto, where her interactions with water were limited to a bathtub, the shallow end of pool parties and buckets of water on Spring Day in townships...