Hot Lunch
WATCH | Simphiwe Dana on why she’s ready for a new start in Europe
03 October 2021 - 00:03
Where else could I meet Simphiwe Dana for lunch than at a place called Proud Mary?
She walks into the restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg, looking very much the regal star, fine features accentuating the firebrand '70s look, hinting at disco funk and underlined by electric blue lipstick...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.