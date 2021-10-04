'I can't wait': Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival's youngest-ever solo headliner, organisers said on Monday.

The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die, performed at the festival's Other Stage in 2019, the last time the major greenfield music event was held.

It was cancelled last year and this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though a virtual event was organised in May.

Eilish, known for songs like Bad Guy and Bury a Friend, posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a Glastonbury hooded sweatshirt, and writing “2022" on the photo.

“This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement, adding Eilish would perform on the main Pyramid stage on June 24.

The festival will be held from June 22 to June 26, and is already sold out due to deposits for 2020 tickets being rolled over for a second year, organisers said.

