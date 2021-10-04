Want to get your Covid-19 vaccine and flu jab at the same time? You can, according to UK study

It is safe for people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time and does not negatively affect the immune response produced by either, a British study found last week.

Britain and other northern hemisphere countries are bracing for a tough winter and the possibility of a surge in flu cases as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and social distancing measures relaxed.

Booster Covid-19 shots are being given to elderly and vulnerable people and to health workers in Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has also promised the biggest flu vaccination programme in history this year.

The study, led by the University of Bristol, found that reported side effects were usually mild to moderate in tests with three flu vaccines and either Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shots.