Coral reefs facing 'existential crisis' due to climate change, warns study

The world's coral reefs are under attack by climate change and more will disappear if oceans keep warming, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The study by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), a UN-supported global data network, showed that 14% of the world's coral on reefs was already lost between 2009 and 2018, equal to about 11,700 square kilometres, an area 2.5 times the size of Grand Canyon National Park.

Corals face an “existential crisis,” scientists said, as sea surface temperatures rise. The report spanned data for 40 years, 73 countries and 12,000 sites. Sharp spikes in warming are particularly damaging, a phenomenon scientists say is linked to human-caused climate change.

The study looked at 10 coral reef-bearing regions around the world and found that loss was mainly attributed to coral bleaching, which happens when corals, under stress from warmer water, expel the colourful algae living in their tissues, making them turn white. One severe bleaching event in 1998 alone killed 8% of the world's corals, the study said.

The hardest hit areas are South Asia, Australia, the Pacific, East Asia, the Western Indian Ocean, the Gulf and Gulf of Oman.