Get high on adventure at Africa’s first mountain film festival

Wild dreams turned into an even wilder reality. That’s the magic thread binding six stories about the amazing feats of SA mountain climbers being screened at the Vertical South Film Fest, the first festival of its kind in Africa.

The adventures of these daredevils will capture the imagination not only of outdoor athletes but also city dwellers who have been homebound, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Garrreth Bird’s Woods N Peaks is the star of the festival. It is an immersive tale about two young climbers attempting to repeat an incredible mountain-climbing achievement.

Twenty years ago, Bobby Woods climbed three massive peaks in the Western Cape in 24 hours and without ropes, a free solo style at which he excelled. He died in 2010 on Table Mountain in an accident.

Fast forward to February 2020, when Andy Court and Teo Iliev set off to repeat his ascent, but with the protection of ropes linking them. Their style of simul-climbing is also way riskier than the traditional way of climbing, but they needed to move fast to meet what they called “The Bobby Woods Challenge”: 40km+ of off-trail hiking, 1,000m+ of rock climbing on three peaks and 14 abseils.