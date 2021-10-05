Miss SA unveils seven ‘respected, influential’ panellists to judge pageant finale

These include another former Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach; former Miss SA title holders Basetsana Kumalo and Tamaryn Green; actress Shannon Esra; Phakeng and Ranaka.

Talking about the upcoming finale and her first ever visit to SA, Meza said, “I am thrilled to be visiting SA — I want to try traditional food (and see if there are vegan variants of it) and hope to visit Robben Island!

“I am as delighted to be on the Miss SA selection panel. I want to see the contestants’ personalities and their presence. I know that an international pageant such as Miss Universe looks for someone who is confident about herself and who is unafraid to break the mould.

“My advice to them is to live in the moment because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Do what feels right for you, don’t change who you are because you want to fit in. Embrace your uniqueness!”

Adding to that was Phakeng, who joins Wurtzbach, Esra and Ranaka as first time judges at the pageant, who said, “I will be looking for a smart young woman with a memorable presence, magnetic personality and clear vision for how they will take advantage of the opportunity to use the Miss SA platform to make a sustainable societal impact.

“This is a lifetime opportunity for the finalists to connect and network with smart, ambitious women from all over the country. Irrespective of the outcome, each of the Top 10s story is one of victory, and to the winner, remember that the crown does not define you, you define it.”