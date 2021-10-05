'My fans are the best': Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship.

Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter after a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely.

“I have no words because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship. My life is now in that direction! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” the pop singer tweeted in a message tagged for the #FreeBritney movement.

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine... that much I know is true,” she added.