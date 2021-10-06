Who owns the house? How criminals abuse the property market

Ted* acts as representative of Company X that wants to buy a lavish apartment in a sought-after part of town but, some of the information Ted provides the estate agent does not add up.

The estate agent must gather more information about Company X and Ted, as part of the customer due diligence process to fully understand the nature of the business, and control structure of Company X. The estate agent must identify Ted as the person acting on behalf of Company X, Company X, and the beneficial owner/s of Company X.

After identifying Mr Z, the majority shareholder who is the beneficial owner of Company X, the estate agent discovers Mr Z is linked to a criminal syndicate.