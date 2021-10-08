‘I’m excited to bring it home’: Kristen Stewart at ‘Spencer’ premiere in London

American actress Kristen Stewart premiered the drama Spencer at the London Film Festival on Thursday, saying she was excited to bring her portrayal of the late Princess Diana to British audiences.

The 31-year-old has won rave reviews for her performance in the movie. Set over three days, it follows Diana when she reluctantly heads to Sandringham House for a Christmas gathering with the British royals as her marriage to Prince Charles crumbles.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, Spencer first screened at the Venice Film Festival last month, with some critics touting Stewart, who rose to global fame in The Twilight Saga movies, for a best actress Oscar nomination.

“I’m excited to bring it home. We came at this with such love. Even if everyone hated it, it kind of would be OK because we did put everything we had into it,” Stewart told Reuters on the red carpet.