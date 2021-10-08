WATCH | Themba Robin's skit shows what happens when government 'buys' R15m 'stadium' on Wish

Comedian and TikTok star Themba Robin had Mzansi in stitches this week when he poked fun at the Enoch Mgijima municipality's “stadium” debacle.

The ANC-run municipality made headlines when it unveiled the Lesseyton sports facility which it claimed cost R15m to build.

The project immediately raised eyebrows, with many questioning the price tag. The EFF in the province said it was laying criminal charges against the municipality, claiming there were “obvious signs” of money laundering and corruption.

Amid the outrage, Robin took to TikTok to share his interpretation of what happened.

“When Procurement Department buys everything off Wish.com,” he captioned a video of him “ordering” a stadium online.

Soon after he has completed his order the doorbell rings and Robin is greeted with a set of plastic chairs. He sets up the chairs and puts a ribbon between them.

Mocking a snap of the municipality's officials cutting a ribbon stretched across two steel grandstands while residents are seated, Robins smiles as he attempts to unveil the “stadium” with a moemish as he struggles to cut the ribbon.