Lifestyle

WATCH | Themba Robin's skit shows what happens when government 'buys' R15m 'stadium' on Wish

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 October 2021 - 08:03
The Lesseyton Sports Facility was officially opened on Monday and immediately raised eyebrows over the cost of its construction.
The Lesseyton Sports Facility was officially opened on Monday and immediately raised eyebrows over the cost of its construction.
Image: Supplied@Facebook

Comedian and TikTok star Themba Robin had Mzansi in stitches this week when he poked fun at the Enoch Mgijima municipality's “stadium” debacle.

The ANC-run municipality made headlines when it unveiled the Lesseyton sports facility which it claimed cost R15m to build.

The project immediately raised eyebrows, with many questioning the price tag. The EFF in the province said it was laying criminal charges against the municipality, claiming there were “obvious signs” of money laundering and corruption.

Amid the outrage, Robin took to TikTok to share his interpretation of what happened.

“When Procurement Department buys everything off Wish.com,” he captioned a video of him “ordering” a stadium online.

Soon after he has completed his order the doorbell rings and Robin is greeted with a set of plastic chairs. He sets up the chairs and puts a ribbon between them.

Mocking a snap of the municipality's officials cutting a ribbon stretched across two steel grandstands while residents are seated, Robins smiles as he attempts to unveil the “stadium” with a moemish as he struggles to cut the ribbon.

The Enoch Mgijima municipality moved to  set the record straight on the debacle this week, claiming images shared by it on social media did not give a full picture of the facility.

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is aware of concerns from members of the public on social media about the Lesseyton sports facility constructed near Komani. The municipality regrets the manner in which the initial post was shared, where minimal detail was provided,” it said in a statement.

The municipality said the project scope entailed electrical installation, environmental tests, palisade fencing, construction of a guardhouse, changing rooms and steel grandstands, among other things.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha asked the municipality to give him a full report on the project. 

READ MORE

‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions

Is this sport 'stadium' worth R15m?
News
2 days ago

EFF lays charges against Enoch Mgijima local municipality over multimillion-rand sports field

The Eastern Cape EFF caucus said the sports field was a basic facility without anything to justify the millions of rand spent on its construction.
Politics
23 hours ago

Mmusi Maimane on DJ Shimza defending R15m EC stadium: ‘I told him he was messing up’

Maimane tore into the ruling party's alleged corruption during a media briefing on Wednesday, and called on South Africans to unite to unseat the ANC.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'They are calling a chicken shed a stadium for R15m': Mmusi Maimane

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the country has hit a new low with a much-criticised R15m stadium in the Eastern Cape.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. SA’s first black female freediving instructor on decolonising the oceans Lifestyle
  3. Tiny SA eatery can count itself among the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food
  4. Cooking with the cabbage bandit: Turn pavement specials into tasty meals Food
  5. Joburg’s new architectural landmarks house astonishing art collections Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting