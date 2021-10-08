WATCH | This 'increase' skit by Malcolm & 'Thembi the domestic worker' will leave you in stitches

Social media sensations Malcolm and “Thembi the domestic worker” again had Mzansi in stitches this week with their latest skit.

Times are tough in Mzansi and when it comes to getting an increase at work, it might be time to put your foot down.

If you need some inspiration, look to Thembi who told Malcolm he needs to “add something” to top up the increase.

The clip, showing Thembi shaking her head at the increase she got, is dubbed over audio from EFF leader Julius Malema.