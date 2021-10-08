Upgrade now to the new iPhone 13 and get up to R15,000 back in cash

The iPhone 13, the world’s most advanced personal device, has arrived in SA less than a month after its spectacular launch at Apple Park in San Francisco.

Featuring a lightning-fast processor, all-day battery life, durable design and next-level video and photographic capabilities, the new line-up — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — is now available at iStore, SA’s premium Apple reseller.

You can get your hands on your own iPhone 13 by upgrading your cellular contract at iStore, your one-stop shop for business or personal contract upgrades. The contract pricing starts at R699 and cash pricing for the range starts at R14,999.

For contract customers on Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, iStore has a unique cash-back offer to make the upgrade even more attractive. Here’s how it works: when you trade in your current iPhone and upgrade your contract on any of the three major networks, no matter where you initially signed up, you can get up to R15,000 back in cash for the first time, depending on the condition of your iPhone.

You also still have the options of having your trade-in value loaded onto an iStore gift card or using it to reduce the cost of your monthly cellular contract. The choice is yours.

Click here for more information on trading in >>