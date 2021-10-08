Lifestyle

Upgrade now to the new iPhone 13 and get up to R15,000 back in cash

Cash or contract, online or in-store, iStore offers the best deals on the stunning new iPhone 13 line-up

08 October 2021 - 09:42
Sponsored
The new iPhone 13: get it from iStore.
The new iPhone 13: get it from iStore.
Image: Supplied

The iPhone 13, the world’s most advanced personal device, has arrived in SA less than a month after its spectacular launch at Apple Park in San Francisco.

Featuring a lightning-fast processor, all-day battery life, durable design and next-level video and photographic capabilities, the new line-up — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — is now available at iStore, SA’s premium Apple reseller.

You can get your hands on your own iPhone 13 by upgrading your cellular contract at iStore, your one-stop shop for business or personal contract upgrades. The contract pricing starts at R699 and cash pricing for the range starts at R14,999. 

For contract customers on Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, iStore has a unique cash-back offer to make the upgrade even more attractive. Here’s how it works: when you trade in your current iPhone and upgrade your contract on any of the three major networks, no matter where you initially signed up, you can get up to R15,000 back in cash for the first time, depending on the condition of your iPhone.

You also still have the options of having your trade-in value loaded onto an iStore gift card or using it to reduce the cost of your monthly cellular contract. The choice is yours. 

Click here for more information on trading in >>

Vodacom iPhone 13 deals at iStore

MTN iPhone 13 deals at iStore

Telkom iPhone 13 deals at iStore

Click here for the full list of iStore iPhone 13 contract deals >>

Your added benefits

When you trade in and upgrade at your nearest iStore, you’ll also get a range of added exclusive benefits. This includes a free iCare Plus extended warranty and screen replacement, valued at R1,999. Your iPhone purchase or upgrade also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an innovative and easy-to-use emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore. You can then continue subscribing to ReactPlus for only R39 a month. 

Along with that, when you upgrade to iPhone at iStore, ease of use and expert advice are part of the deal. Should you need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you out, free of charge.

And you can sign up for the popular series of iStore Meets Workshops, held on Zoom, for expert tips, advice and inspiration on getting the most out of your iPhone. Click here to sign up and find out more.

ALSO READ

iStore offers great deals and free benefits on iPhone upgrades

SPONSORED | The upgrade process is easier than ever at SA’s premium Apple reseller
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Five reasons iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

SPONSORED | How to get a great deal, and save a great deal, at the home of iPhone in SA
Lifestyle
4 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Price barrier is slowly lowered for Apple in SA

The level at which luxury can be afforded is slowly being redefined
Business
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. SA’s first black female freediving instructor on decolonising the oceans Lifestyle
  3. Tiny SA eatery can count itself among the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food
  4. Cooking with the cabbage bandit: Turn pavement specials into tasty meals Food
  5. Joburg’s new architectural landmarks house astonishing art collections Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting