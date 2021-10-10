WTF Is Going On?

China clamps down on TV talent shows

No reality TV allowed for people worshipping at the altar of the state

I'm not suggesting that the Chinese government had anything to do with the troubles at Facebook headquarters last week (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/sci-tech/2021-10-05-sa-experts-weigh-in-on-facebook-whatsapp-and-instagram-outage/) (there are whistleblowers (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2021-10-05-us-lawmakers-demand-facebook-probes-as-whistleblower-testifies-children-harmed/) and in-house engineers for that).



Besides, I don’t think they have time to pay attention to the rest of the world’s public messaging and social networks when they're so busy curbing the enthusiasm of their own...