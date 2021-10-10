Reviews

Eight movies from the European Film Festival to watch at home — for free

Our film critic previews festival offerings coming soon to a sofa near you

The European Film Festival 2021 is a partnership project of the EU delegation to SA, and 17 European embassies and cultural agencies in the country: the embassies of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the British Council, the Camoes Institute of Portugal, diplomatic representation of Flanders, the French Institute in SA, the Goethe-Institut, and the Italian Cultural Institute.



Together they're bringing the best of European cinema to your home screen from October 14 to 24. The movies making up this virtual film festival — including those below — are being screened free of charge. Visit eurofilmfest.co.za (https://www.eurofilmfest.co.za/) for more information...