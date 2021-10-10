'It was a lie and I was humiliated'- Wife’s polygamy shock on TV

Makhosana “MaShelembe” Maphanga, from Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has inadvertently become the face for first wives in polygamous marriages.



This follows her appearance on TV channel Mzansi Magic, during which husband Bheki Langa sprang the news on her that she had to accept his pregnant mistress as his second wife...