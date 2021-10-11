Fans of the Netflix hit show Squid Game are signing up to take part in a real-life version of the drama series, but without the gore and death.

The Korean hit series has become more popular than a blesser on pay day since its release last month, and is on its way to becoming Netflix’s most watched series ever.

In the show, contestants take part in a series of challenges that replicate childhood games, with the promise the eventual winners will win a share of large sums of money.

The Korean Cultural Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is organising a re-enactment of the games for two teams of 15 participants.

The event is set to be held on Tuesday in two sessions at the centre’s Abu Dhabi office.