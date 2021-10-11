Here’s looking at you, Huawei!

Let’s be honest: one of the most important features of any smartphone is its screen. If you’re going to be looking at a screen all day, every day, you want the best. Luckily, Huawei’s nova series of mobile phones have some of the best displays out there.

Take the new nova 8i as an example - with its crisp 6.67-inch FHD+ Edgeless Display, there’s even more room to do all the things you love best, be it playing games, streaming media or even looking at all the photos you’ve taken. FHD stands for full high definition and with a 2376x1080 pixel resolution and high colour gamut, you can expect nothing less than an immersive viewing experience.

How many colours are too many? Huawei knows the answer and with a 10-bit colour depth and up to 392 PPI pixel density, you can enjoy around 1.07-billion colours in the palm of your hand. Expect brilliant and beautiful smooth gradient colour with superior detail every time – that’s nova.

Less bezels, more dream design

If you’re curious as to what bezels have to do with it all, the answer is everything. With any device - laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches and mobile phones - the bezels are the borders between a screen and a phone's frame.

When smartphones have bigger bezels, you get less screen and with the nova 8i, you’re getting a display that fills 94.7% of the screen (and super-narrow bezels). A lot of this bezel-talk has to do with aesthetics and the sleek, ultra-thin design of both the nova 8 and 8i comes with a back cover featuring 4D curvature and precision-engineered, rounded edges. This gives the nova 8i an ultra-smooth feeling when you touch it.

On the back of every nova smartphone you’ll find its sleek camera setup. Both the nova 8 and nova 8i have an awesome quad-camera setup which includes an impressive 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a great 16MP front selfie camera featuring Huawei’s innovative AI beauty algorithm which retouches your portraits and focuses more on your face to get perfect selfies … even in low light.

You cannot talk about screens these days without mentioning screen time. Too much? Too little? Square eyes? There’s a lot of research out there and Huawei have taken all of this into account when creating its nova series. One of the biggest benefits of any Huawei nova device is Huawei’s Eye Comfort mode. The screen filters out excessive blue light (which is said to keep you awake at night) and has certification from TÜV Rheinland, the experts who test technology to meet global standings.

All the better to look at

But there’s more to this Eye Comfort mode than you realise: Huawei’s nova 8i, for example, has something called Eye Comfort plus. While you can easily turn on this feature to keep your eyes from getting fatigued when staring at the screen at night, there’s a lot happening in the background to make this possible.

Huawei has managed to reduce the blue light using intelligent discolouration correction technology that minimises yellow. There is also an option to use Natural Tone and here, the screen automatically adjusts the colours you’re looking at to your surroundings. It sounds a little strange but the nova 8i has an ambient colour temperature installed to make sure the colour you’re looking at is consistent. If you’ve ever felt your screen suddenly seemed uncomfortably bright, Huawei has fixed this with a feature that keeps your eyes comfortable.

For a mid-range and more budget-conscious smartphone series, you’re certainly getting a lot of high-tech features worth talking about. And with the nova 8 and 8i, Huawei have made it possible for everyone to enjoy flagship smartphone features at an affordable price.

This article was paid for by Huawei.