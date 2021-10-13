From ‘Star Trek’ to space trek: Shatner poised for Blue Origin cosmic jaunt

Billionaire US businessman Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner — who embodied the promise of space travel in the Star Trek TV series and films — among the four-person, all-civilian crew poised to blast off from Texas.

Shatner, at age 90, is due to become the oldest person ever in space. He and his crewmates are scheduled for a 9am take-off aboard the 18.3m-tall, fully autonomous New Shepard spacecraft at Blue Origin’s launch site about 32km outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

Joining Shatner for what is expected to be a roughly 10-minute journey are former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen, clinical research entrepreneur Glen de Vries and Blue Origin vice-president and engineer Audrey Powers.

New Shepard is expected to carry the passengers more than 96km above Earth, allowing them to experience a few minutes of weightlessness before the crew capsule returns to the Texas desert under parachutes. The flight, previously scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back a day for wind-related reasons.