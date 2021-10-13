'It was my ride or die': Adele unveils name, release date of new album
Last week she sent social media into overdrive with a clip of 'Easy on Me'
Barely a week after she sent fans into a frenzy with a clip of her upcoming single, British singer Adele has confirmed the name of her new album and the release date.
The Someone Like You hitmaker teased her legion of fans last Tuesday when she announced her musical comeback with a 20-second teaser of the Easy on Me music video, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram.
She then confirmed that the single would be released at midnight on Friday in the UK. It remains unclear when the worldwide release will take place.
Now in a new post on her social media accounts, the songstress has shared more details on the new album, revealing that it would be titled 30 and would be released on November 19.
She also posted a lengthy message alongside an image of herself, saying, “I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly, willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!
“I've learnt a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.
“And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once'.
She went on to her more than 65-million fans that, “The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D.
“That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!
“And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief. I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it,” she said.
The 15-time Grammy award winner rounded off the post with “home is where the heart is”.
In an interview with Vogue last week, Adele explained that the new album was partly inspired by her divorce from Simon Konecki, whom she split from in 2019.
She told the publication that she recorded it as a way to explain the situation to her son Angelo, who had trouble processing the separation.