Best in class: Own the smartphone of tomorrow, today
Here’s why you’ll want the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung pioneered a new mobile category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold. Now, that trailblazing philosophy has taken another giant leap forward with the introduction of the all-new game-changing Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable devices. You instantly realise you’re holding the future of smartphone technology when you experience these one-of-a-kind devices for yourself.
The Galaxy Z Series includes the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G which feels a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one, designed to make multitasking easy and seamless at work, at home and everywhere in between. For those who want style that comes with multi-functionality, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design and enhanced camera and selfie features.
Both devices include seamless integration with essential platforms such as Microsoft. By collaborating with developers and strategic partners such as Google, Samsung has paved the way for app optimisation and new user experiences in the foldable category.
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling. On this one-of-a-kind device you get a spacious, 7.6-inch screen where you can launch up to three apps in Multi-Active Windows, that you can then resize and arrange to suit your multitasking needs.
For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support1, so you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G empowers you to express yourself with bold colour options, a smooth, compact rectangular design that fits effortlessly in your pocket, and trendy new accessories. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s camera features including Flex mode and its ability to stand upright, with a symmetrical and balanced design, that opens up to an angle that best fits your vision.
Enjoy easier ways to pay, play, and check your notifications fast on its larger cover screen, without ever flipping open your phone. Its generous screen size and optimisation also accommodates up to three apps at once. It achieves both form and function effortlessly.
Samsung has also made it easier to own these devices without waiting for your next upgrade. You can now trade in (terms and conditions apply) any of your pre-loved Samsung or non-Samsung devices ranging from smartphones and watches, tablets, laptops as well as wearables, and get cash back for each device that can be used towards your new Galaxy purchase.
Find out more about the Samsung Trade-in programme and how it can place a smartphone like no other in your hands.
1S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S-Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.
This article was paid for by Samsung.