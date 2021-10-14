Best in class: Own the smartphone of tomorrow, today

Samsung pioneered a new mobile category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold. Now, that trailblazing philosophy has taken another giant leap forward with the introduction of the all-new game-changing Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable devices. You instantly realise you’re holding the future of smartphone technology when you experience these one-of-a-kind devices for yourself.

The Galaxy Z Series includes the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G which feels a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one, designed to make multitasking easy and seamless at work, at home and everywhere in between. For those who want style that comes with multi-functionality, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design and enhanced camera and selfie features.

Both devices include seamless integration with essential platforms such as Microsoft. By collaborating with developers and strategic partners such as Google, Samsung has paved the way for app optimisation and new user experiences in the foldable category.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling. On this one-of-a-kind device you get a spacious, 7.6-inch screen where you can launch up to three apps in Multi-Active Windows, that you can then resize and arrange to suit your multitasking needs.

For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support1, so you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.